Jona Waller, the victim of a homicide on March 17 (Photos provided by St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a woman who was killed in a stabbing is asking the public for help in solving her murder.

On March 17, the body of Jona Waller, 34, was found in an alley south of the 200 block of 37th Street North, according to St. Petersburg police.

Officers said she had been stabbed to death. A reward of $5,000 has been offered for any useful information on the case.

Waller’s family will speak at a press conference at 5 p.m. make a public plea for help. We will stream it when it starts.



If you know anything related to Waller’s death, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.