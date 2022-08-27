ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a St. Petersburg woman found “burned beyond recognition” is demanding justice.

On August 18th, St. Petersburg firefighters responded to a fire in an alley on Emerson Avenue South. Authorities said they found a body “burned beyond recognition” after they put out the flames. Police later identified 31-year-old Heather Olmstead’s body.

Her close family and friends gathered on Saturday night, not too far from the scene, to light candles and say a prayer for her.

“I believe that her spirit is not going to rest until there’s justice,” Heather’s sister, Julia, said.

Olmstead is asking anyone who may have saw something to say something.

“There’s no way it was one person. C’mon now. People need to come forward and speak up,” Olmstead said. “This girl deserves closure and if it was one of their children, they would want somebody to come forward.”

Heather Olmstead, 31

The Olmstead family is also raising money for a reward that will go to anyone who has information leading to an arrest.

“She was very loved. We have a very big family. Heather was very precious,” said Julia Olmstead, Heather Olmstead’s sister.

Julia said she’s going to miss Heather’s humor the most.

“She was very comical. She played a lot of jokes, real humorous,” Julia said. “It was cool, it was cute. She loved to laugh.”

Olmstead told 8 On Your Side her sister’s murder has been a tough reality to digest.

“Yea my whole family’s torn up,” Julia said. “My mom is just… I cry everyday. Several times a day.”

If you have any information about Heather Olmstead’s death, you’re asked to contact St. Petersburg Police.