SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) —In January, News Channel 8 first introduced you to Callie Stillwell, a Seminole toddler who is battling brain cancer.

Callie, now 2, is about to celebrate her birthday in December, and she and her family are giving back to the hospital that has helped them through their journey.

“They’ve done so much for us and I know that this is something so small, but I know it’s going to put so many smiles on so many of the kid’s faces,” said Chelsey Stillwell, Callie’s mom.

While this past year has been a bumpy one, little Callie is resilient. In honor of her birthday, the Stillwell family wants to brighten up the faces of other children fighting the ultimate battle, pediatric cancer, by hosting a toy drive!

“I can’t believe that my almost 3-year-old what she’s gone through and what she’s overcome and how well she’s handling it,” said Chelsey.

Callie had just turned 2 when doctors found a golf ball-sized tumor in her brain. Days later, Chelsey said her daughter underwent a craniotomy at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete.

“We were doing good for a couple of months and then in April she got meningitis and that ended up with a two and a half-week hospital stay,” said Chelsey.

Months later, doctors found more lesions in Callie’s brain. Although she’s not able to walk right now because her spinal cord is inflamed, she’s in physical, occupational and speech therapy.

“I couldn’t imagine being in the hospital during the holidays, thankfully we’re not spending that time there,” she said.

The Stillwell family says it’s now time to give back the hospital that has done so much for them.

“We’re going to try to get as many toys as we possibly can and take them down to Johns Hopkins All Children’s to the oncology floor,” said Chelsey.

They plan to drop off all the presents on Callies 3rd birthday, Dec. 20.

“I think so far this year we’ve spent a good 75 to 80 days total in a hospital,” said Chelsey. “You can only look at those four walls for so long.”

The Stillwell’s know how these gifts can bring a little cheer during a hospital stay, especially during the holiday season.

“We’re in the pediatric cancer community and we’ve made lots of friends and acquaintances through this journey and we all have one thing in common, unfortunately, our children were diagnosed with some type of pediatric cancer and we’re all trying to navigate that part of life o just being able to provide for them, it means the world.”

The Stillwell’s are asking for gifts for pediatric patients to be new and unwrapped. You can also make a monetary donation.

If you would like to stay updated on Callie’s journey, her parents are sharing their story on a Facebook page called Keepin up with Callie.