Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The family of a missing St. Petersburg woman spoke with 8 On Your Side and said they are losing hope that she is alive.

St. Petersburg Police are investigating the disappearance of Andelka Morariu, 62, who was last seen on Feb. 28.

News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty spoke with Morariu’s great-nephew who said she was reported missing when she didn’t show up for work. According to Morariu’s sister, she’s never missed a day of work and was never late.

Morariu’s nephew said since no one has seen or heard from her in almost a week is very concerning.

On Friday, red evidence tape markers were seen around the house and a car parked in the driveway of George and Andelka Morariu’s home, located at 81st Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.

McLarty knocked on the front of the home Friday afternoon, however, no one answered.

Fliers of the missing woman have been posted around the neighborhood, including on posts just outside the home.

According to county records, the pair were divorced in 2018. However, continued to live together and date, the great-nephew said.

McLarty spoke with one neighbor who said the couple fought often, he and other neighbors heard their fights but learned to tune the noise out.

St. Petersburg police said they have gathered evidence from multiple neighbors but can not release any information as the investigation is ongoing.

