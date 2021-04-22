Family members of couple killed in downtown St. Petersburg want intersection improvements

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Greg Surprenant says his faith in God is getting him through these tough times.

On April 9, his older brother Bob and his wife Darlene were crossing Central Avenue at 21st Street in St. Petersburg when they were hit by a pickup truck. Bob died at the scene, Darlene passed away about a week later.

Greg Surprenant, Bob Surprenant’s younger brother.

Greg says the last time he saw his brother in January, he had a funny feeling it might be the last time.

“There was an exchange, but we were embracing differently. And when he left the shop and went out of sight, as his vehicle passed by, as I am not unfamiliar with loss, as he drove by I simply said, farewell Bob.”

So when he received the call early Saturday, it wasn’t completely unexpected.

“So when the accident happened unexpectedly, and we are notified at 1 o’clock in the morning, wow, that just made that real,” said Surprenant.

Lori Miner is Bob’s younger sister. She hopes her brother and his wife did not die in vain. She hopes the city does something to improve the intersection where the accident happened.

“I want something good to come out of this and to protect other people from having to go through unnecessarily,” said Miner. “Some things that the city can do… small measures that could ensure safety. “

Lori Miner, Bob Surprenant’s sister.

She doesn’t believe the driver who hit the couple is solely to blame.

“This could happen to any single one of us. Where all of a sudden we’re in a situation like this. It’s devastating,” said Miner. “This man didn’t go out that night to kill somebody.”

The driver hasn’t been charged, but the investigation is ongoing. 8 O Your Side asked for accident statistics from the city, and Central Avenue is not listed as one of the top accident locations.

Surprenant’s family members still plan to ask the city to look at the intersection to see if any improvements are warranted.