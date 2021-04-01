Family makes emotional plea for information about shooter who killed mom in front of her 2 kids

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – On Tuesday night around 6:15 p.m. shots were fired into a car at 22nd Street South and 18th Ave South.

The shots hit and killed K’Mia Simmons who was holding her 1-year-old child in her arms while her 2-year-old was in the backseat where a second bullet barely missed the toddler.

St. Petersburg police say the car was being driven by Parise Lovett Jr. who is the father of Simmons’ children.

According to police Lovett drove the car to a family member’s home and dropped off the children but left K’Mia in the front seat of the car where she died.

Police spoke to Lovett briefly but have not spoken with him since the shooting. Both the police and Simmons’ family are asking Lovett to come forward.

“P.J., Parise Lovett Jr., you know who did this. You know you need to come forward because you say you love her like you say you do, you need to come forward. They don’t care about what’s going on with you, they just want to know what went on,” K’Mia’s mother Linda Simmons said.

Simmons’ oldest sister also made an emotional appeal for Lovett to tell police what he knows.

“You know who you wronged, you know who you hurt and you know what you did. You’re not a man, you’re a coward because any real man, you wouldn’t have left my sister to die on the street,” Lawshawn Laster said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the killer.

Anyone with information can call crime stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS