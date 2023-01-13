TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old man who was reported missing last week.

Derrick Gray was last seen on Jan. 5, riding a blue BMX-style bike away from his apartment on U.S. 19. Police said his family reported him missing on Jan. 7, and they are concerned for his safety.

Police released a photo of Gray, but did not provide a description or say what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 727-562-4242.