CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

The department’s Twitter said Marlon Lumpkin was last seen Saturday with three other children on Clearwater Beach.

“The 11-year-old is missing and his family is concerned about him,” police said.

Photos of the minors are included below:

Photos provided by Clearwater police

If you know where he is, call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.