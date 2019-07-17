Family claims apartment has been without A/C for 2 months

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The summer temperatures have soared. Inside Stephanie Arkell’s apartment, the temperatures have soared as well.

“It’s miserable. She cries cause it’s too hot. It’s sweltering. I can’t do the laundry in the daytime, I can’t cook. It’s Florida. I understand it’s hot,” she said Wednesday.

Arkell, her husband and their 4-month-old daughter Clara live in a unit at 49th Street Apartments in Pinellas Park. They tell 8 On Your Side they’ve gone roughly two months with no air conditioning.

Arkell said she has turned to management for help, but to no avail.

“And they said, ‘Well, we’re doing all that we can. Move out or you can break your lease,'” Arkell recalled.

Then, on Tuesday, Arkell said she went into a community center on property with her daughter to cool down, and they called the police.

“I walked out and I said shame on you for throwing my baby and I. It’s so hot and all I’m trying to do is get A/C for her,” she said.

8 On Your Side called the complex and stopped by. Hours later, maintenance workers were tending to an A/C unit next to the Arkell’s apartment. No word if it’s their unit.

Arkell certainly hopes something is done.

“We’re sweltering. We’re crying. We’re miserable,” she said.

The regional director of SNS Management called 8 On Your Side and said it’s her understanding that the A/C unit has been up and running for the past two months.

Workers tended to it late today, she said.

Anna Short explained that at one time the unit was missing Freon, but it has since been rectified.

She went on to say Pinellas Park police officers were called to the community center after a disruption, which management is required to do, if applicable.