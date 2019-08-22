Fake dress code making rounds at Osceola Fundamental High in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Students at one bay area high school are not happy with the new dress code put in place so, they came up with one of their own.

The student’s version of the dress code is straight to the point and although some may see the humor in all this, that’s not the case for administrators.

At Osceola Fundamental High School, students are voicing their displeasure with the stricter dress code by posting flyers with their own version.

It reads, in part, “If you don’t want to be seen as a floosy, don’t dress like one.”

“I flipped through it and then I just started reading it and it was pretty funny actually,” said former Osceola student, Wyatt Morris.

Morris agrees with some of the fake dress code’s stance. “How a girl can wear skirts, and men can’t wear shorts. Even though it shows the same amount. 2 inches above the knee” he said.

The fake dress code says “Girls who chose to look like hoochie-mammas will indeed face detention.”

It could be aimed at a new Assistant Principal who’s enforcing the new rules.

“They put it around the school just to kind of poke fun at all the teachers that are trying to implement this new dress code. And told em not to be hoochie mommas” said former student Dakota Perez.

“Probably a senior prank of some sort I imagine. First week of school. Why not?” said Rob Morris, Wyatt’s father.

Another excerpt reads: “If you want to create a safe learning environment, I suggest you start teaching boys and male staff to stop mentally undressing girls.”

“It’s all fun and games. I mean, everybody wants the dress code a certain way but the school wants it a certain way so it’s not provocative,” said Rob Morris.

School administrators are not laughing. They are trying to identify the students who posted the flyers and follow up with appropriate discipline.