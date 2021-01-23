FAA: Air traffic control tower at St. Pete-Clearwater Airport closed due to COVID-19 exposure

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The air traffic control tower at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport has been closed “due to staff exposure to COVID-19,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said the tower will be closed until Jan. 31. In the meantime, the air traffic control tower at Tampa International Airport will be handling the airspace.

“Every ATC facility has a backup plan in case it has to temporarily close. This has been the case for many years and is not related to COVID-19,” the FAA said in a release.

According to the FAA’s coronavirus webpage, a personnel at the tower tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

No information was provided on how many staff members were impacted by the exposure.

To see how many air traffic control facilities have been affected by COVID-19, visit the administration’s website.