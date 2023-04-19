TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its former child protective investigators after she allegedly falsified official documents during a child abuse investigation, the agency said.

According to a news release, Jennifer De Jesus, 38, resigned from the agency Tuesday and was taken into custody at the Sheriff’s Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road in Largo.

The agency said De Jesus had been working on a case involving allegations of child abuse, something that required the involvement of St. Pete police.

She allegedly told her supervisor that police accompanied her to a day care to investigate the matter. Her supervisor told her to mention that in her report, and include the police report number.

However, deputies said the number De Jesus provided was not valid, and “did not reflect the child abuse investigation.”

“Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives learned that CPI De Jesus provided fabricated case numbers and lied about requesting the St. Petersburg Police Department to respond to the daycare with her,” the sheriff’s office said in the press release.

The report notes that none of the children involved in the investigations had suffered any harm due to De Jesus’ alleged misconduct.

According to the sheriff’s office, De Jesus was arrested Tuesday and charged with falsifying records. She was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.