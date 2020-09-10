Ex-NFL receiver and St. Petersburg native accused of COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

This is a 2016 photo of Joshua Bellamy of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. This image reflects the Chicago Bears active roster as of Monday, June 13, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Former NFL wide receiver Joshua Bellamy has been charged with participating in a scheme to fraudulently receive coronavirus-relief loans, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Bellamy, 31, allegedly obtained a PPP loan of $1.2 million for his company, “Drip Entertainment” and used the money to purchase over $104,000 in luxury goods, the department said.

According to the report, Bellamy spent over $60,000 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino with the loans.

When an undercover agent asked Bellamy how many employees worked at “Drip Entertainment” Bellamy responded “I got as many employees as l want.”

Bellamy is a St. Petersburg native who played at Boca Ciega High School. He was most recently cut by the New York Jets this season.