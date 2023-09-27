TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man accused of stabbing another man after a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge was an assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) for the Middle District of Florida.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida confirmed Wednesday to WFLA that Patrick Scruggs worked as an AUSA in their Criminal Division from September 2012 to April 2023, but did not say why he was no longer employed by the Justice Department. WFLA is working to get more information.

Scruggs, 38, is accused of stabbing a driver who hit his car following another collision in the southbound lanes of the bridge around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the victim, a 35-year-old from Tampa, had stopped in the travel lanes of the bridge, and was slumped over inside his sedan. A 40-year-old man and his 43-year-old wife noticed the man and pulled over to help. The couple was unable to get to the driver, so the man went back to his car to grab something that would break a window. That’s when the driver woke up and accelerated, hitting the couple’s vehicle.

Troopers said the driver tried getting around their car by shifting into reverse, and ended up hitting Scruggs sedan as it passed by the scene.

Troopers said Scruggs got out of his car and approached the man’s vehicle. He broke a window, then stabbed the driver repeatedly using a pocketknife.

The couple tried to intervene, but Scruggs tried to stab them. They were able to flee.

An officer who was passing by the scene stopped to help and was able to detain Scruggs and call for backup.

The Highway Patrol said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Scruggs was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and armed burglary. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he is being held on a $65,000 bond.