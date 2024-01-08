PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg couple is celebrating 80 years of marriage this week!

Traditionally, the 80th wedding anniversary is known as the year of the oak – symbolizing strength and longevity.

The Johnsons said their secret to a long marriage is saying, “I love you,” and meaning it every morning and night.

“Well, we met in high school,” said Mary Johnson.

Mary and Raymond grew up in the small town of Sebring, Ohio. After a barbeque and grilling up some hotdogs, Raymond has been tied up with Mary ever since.

“I asked Mary to marry me, and she finally said yes,” said Raymond.

The couple married while Raymond was in the service and it wasn’t a large ceremony.

“Big weddings don’t mean nothing if you don’t love each other,” he said.

Raymond was then drafted during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. Mary was a Rosie the Riveter. Two and a half years later, Raymond returned home to his wife.

“And, every night, he says I love you,” she said.

“And every morning when you wake up, we do the same thing,” he said.

They said they never had a big argument. Mary was an inspector with General Electric and Raymond worked at the U.S. Post Office.

They lived in California for a short time, and when they retired, they moved to St. Pete, where they have been living for the past 37 years.

“We’ve been very blessed, very fortunate, and we’ve been blessed with good health, and we’ve had each other,” said Mary.

Through the decades, they’ve traveled, danced and grown their family. The Johnsons have two daughters, two grandkids, and three great-grandchildren!

Mary turned 97 on Sunday. Raymond will turn 100 in early March. The two are celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary on Jan. 11 with their family and friends.