TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tennessee prison escapee who has been on the run for more than month was spotted Tuesday in Pinellas County, according to the FBI.

The FBI said Sean Williams has been missing for 34 days since escaping a prison van while being transported from a detention facility in Kentucky to the federal courthouse in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Williams is facing state charges in Tennessee related to the rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13, and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He is also facing several federal charges, including escape.

Last Friday, authorities said a member of the public spotted Williams at a shopping center in Sylva, North Carolina.

“(Williams) is familiar with the area and should be considered dangerous,” the FBI said in a news release. “Law enforcement is asking the community of Sylva, North Carolina, to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.”

The FBI did not say exactly where or what time he was spotted in Pinellas County on Tuesday. According to the wanted poster, he was born in Florida, but his exact birthplace was not disclosed.

Williams is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair, which is longer than what is seen in the picture, and hazel eyes. He has several tattoos on his arms and one on his fingers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact their local FBI office or submit a tip online.