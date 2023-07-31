CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater’s new police chief, Eric Gandy, was sworn in on Monday.

Gandy spent 31 years with the Clearwater Police Department before announcing his retirement in 2022. Just over a year later, he returned to the force and was sworn in as the city’s 14th police chief.

Gandy joined the department in 1991 after graduating from the University of South Florida. He rose through the ranks while holding multiple roles, including managerial positions.

He has held the title of officer of the year, supervisor of the year, the Medal of Meritorious Service, Chief’s Unit Citation and the Cornelius Award, the department’s highest honor, according to his biography on the CPD website.

(Clearwater Police Department)

Clearwater’s 13th police chief, Daniel Slaughter, retired in May after 30 years with the department and nine years as the city’s top cop. On Monday, Michael Walek has returned to his role as deputy chief after serving as the interim chief.