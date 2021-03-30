Equality Florida opposes bill aimed at transgender athletes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Political advocacy group Equality Florida voiced opposition on Tuesday to a bill being proposed in the Florida Legislature that would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls and women’s school sports.

However, a state representative from Clearwater says House Bill 1475 is about protecting women’s sports.

“In my mind, it’s not something that is targeting the transgender community. It protects women’s sports and women’s access to sports,” Republican State Rep. Chris Latvala said.

But Equality Florida and the transgender community disagrees.

“This bill doesn’t just do harm to transgender youth who would seek to play sports. It sends an insidious message about trans young people and trans people period,” Equality Florida Executive Director Nadine Smith said.

Members of Equality Florida and the local transgender community, rallied in front of Rep. Latvala’s Clearwater office on Tuesday. Their message: Let kids play.

Latvala tells 8 On Your Side it will be a few more weeks before the bill will go before the full House. There is also a similar bill going before the Senate.

Florida is one of 25 states considering legislation that would ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s-only leagues.