‘Enough is enough’: St. Pete city leaders hold rally against gun violence

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Enough is enough! That was the message during Friday evening’s rally in St. Petersburg in light of the recent gun violence throughout the city.

Councilwomen Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisa Wheeler-Bowman headed up the call to action.

“I hear tears. I hear pain. I hear mourning and it’s because we’re losing too many lives to senseless gun violence. We’re losing too many lives period,” said Figgs-Sanders.

This effort comes three days after 21-year-old K’Mia Simmons was killed in a shooting at the intersection of 22nd Street and 18th Avenue. She’s the 12th person to be a victim of gun violence in St. Pete this year.

“We gonna stand on this corner in solidarity to say we gonna miss you K’Mia. We love you K’Mia. We love everyone that we’ve lost to this gun violence,” Figgs-Sanders said.

She said in order to stop this violence, it’s going to take the effort of the entire community.

“We’re going to need you to participate. We’re going to need you to take a stand. We’re going to need you to do whatever it is we need you to do to help us get the message out.”

St. Pete police are still looking for the person responsible for killing Simmons. They’re asking anyone with information to immediately call 911.