Enhanced pedestrian, bicyclist safety measures underway in St. Petersburg

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — When Earl Fisher crossed 4th Street North mid block to get to his bus stop, he didn’t give it a second thought. In fact, he believes crossing mid block is safer than crossing the street in a crosswalk.

“Because I don’t trust the crosswalks,” Fisher said. “Cause you get hit at the crosswalk. It don’t matter. People come across the crosswalk, you know what I mean? So you just got to cross the best way you can.”

St. Petersburg Police Officers would tend to disagree. A number of officers participated in a High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) program targeting pedestrians and bicyclists. The city applied for and received a contract for $79,308.80 from the Florida Department of Transportation and the University of North Florida to pay for the enforcement.

Sgt. Bill Burris organized today’s HVE on 4th Street North, north of 62nd Avenue. But Burris says, while the program is in place until May, different dangerous corridors will be targeted in the city.

“We will be addressing locations that have experienced high amounts of crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists and officers will be out through that time period,” said Burris. “Particular days and times. All different times.”

Officers are handing out pamphlets, hoping to educate violators about the law, rather than writing tickets. During a similar enforcement exercise last year, officers had interactions with 2,407 citizens and only wrote citations five percent of the time. Burris says this is in an effort to prevent accidents and save lives, not generate funds.

In the stretch of 4th Street that officers patrolled today, there have been three pedestrian fatalities so far this year. There have been 14 pedestrian fatalities and two bicyclists killed citywide in 2019.

A recent study from Smart Growth America ranks the Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater metro area as the 9th most dangerous in the country for pedestrians.

