Engineers begin search for lost graves underneath Pinellas school

Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The ongoing search for lost and forgotten graves continues, but this time at a new location.

On Thursday, Cardno Engineering will begin searching for lost graves at the old Curtis Fundamental and Palmetto Elementary School property. This area was previously the historic African-American North Greenwood Cemetery on Holt Avenue.

Starting at 10 a.m., Cardno will begin using ground-penetrating radar to detect any potential graves. The fieldwork will require several days to complete.

The proposed cost of the project is $35,496. The Pinellas County School District and the City of Clearwater will split the bill.

Cardno said they will conduct the GPR testing using two systems, including single and multi-antennae arrays, to provide the best possible assessment of the portions of North Greenwood Cemetery that may contain human remains from the former cemetery.

Once testing is complete, Cardno will submit an interim report and a final report within 30 days.

