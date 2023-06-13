ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The “Enchant Christmas” tradition held annually in St. Pete will light up Tropicana Field again this holiday season.

Tropicana Field will have an all-new maze adventure featuring the world’s largest Christma light maze village, a visit from Santa, an assortment of food and beverages and live entertainment.

“It is an honor to return to St. Petersburg and the Trop for a fourth season of Enchant Christmas. When we first arrived in St. Pete for the 2019 show, we dreamed and planned out how we could slowly become a tradition for the community,” Enchant CEO, Kevin Johnston said. “We are looking forward to formally introducing you to the fourth and all-new holiday maze this September.”

“Enchant Christmas” will be held from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31.

Early bird tickets are available now through June 25 for the event. The special offer starts at $24, including a surprise magic ticket experience at the online checkout page. All group ticket purchases of 10 or more, will receive special discounts and experience benefits, along with the lowest prices.