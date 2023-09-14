ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Enchant Christmas will light up Tropicana Field once again this holiday season.

Enchant will return to St. Petersburg from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31.

New this year is a light maze adventure called “Reindeer Games.” Guests will wander the “world’s largest” Christmas light maze in search of missing magic sleigh bells.

“In this story, forest animal friends of Santa’s reindeer thought it would be fun to fly Santa’s sleigh for a mischievous moment. So they hatched a plan to get the reindeer’s magic bells — and it worked! Help us find the magic bells in time to save Christmas!” event organizers said.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Enchant also announced that it is looking for guests to submit their best holiday song rendition. To enter, all you have to do is submit a video recording performing an iteration of a known Christmas song or an original holiday song.

The winner will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to record the song at a recording studio. Submissions will be accepted from Sept. 26 to Oct. 31.

To learn more about the event, visit Enchant Christmas’ website.