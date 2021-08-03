Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field this winter

TAMPA (WFLA) – “The World’s Greatest Christmas Experience” is coming back this year to get you ready for the holidays.

Enchant Christmas will return its twinking light maze and village to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg with tickets going on sale in September.

“Providing magical Christmas experiences is at the heart of what we do, and I know I am definitely ready to go back out and celebrate the festivities with my family, and I can imagine many of our guests feel exactly the same way,” said Kevin Johnston, Founder and CEO of Enchant.

Guests who attend will be able to glide down an ice skating trail, sample holiday treats from around the world, shop at a Christmas market, and even get the chance to meet Santa, according to a press release.

Enchant Christmas did not outline any COVID guidelines or rules.

The event will run between Nov. 26 and Jan. 2.