TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is returning to Tropicana Field this year, back for its third run.

“Enchant” is a 10-acre event features an immersive walk-through light up maze created from over four million sparkling lights.

It also include a 100-foot-tall holiday tree, an ice-skating trail, visits from Santa, a village marketplace and more.

“Enchant” will open at the field on Nov. 25 and is sponsored by the Hallmark Channel this year.

The network will be offering new customer experiences, including a lounge, photo opportunities, wine tasting and more.

Tickets for Enchant go on sale Sept. 15 and can be purchased online.