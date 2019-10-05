Enchant Christmas hiring hundreds of character actors for light maze event at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Enchant Christmas, the world’s largest Christmas light maze, is coming to Tropicana Field starting November and is looking to hire hundreds of character actors and customer service representatives.

Interviews for Enchant’s Christmas enchantress, Christmas elves, toy soldiers and holiday townsfolk will take place in the next few weeks at Tropicana Field.

If you are interested in a position, please email flcasting@enchantchristmas.com with your headshot and resume. You’ll be contacted regarding dates and times of in-person interviews.

Enchant is also hiring customer service representatives for the entirety of the event.

To apply, anyone interested can visit https://www.mlb.com/rays/team/jobs and click “Enchant opportunities.”

For more information on Enchant Christmas, click here.

