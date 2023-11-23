Pinellas County

Enchant Christmas brings ‘world’s largest’ Christmas light display to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Enchant Christmas is bringing the “world’s largest” Christmas light display to Tropical Field this holiday season.

Enchant will return to St. Petersburg on Friday. The ticketed Christmas event runs through Dec. 31.

New this year is a light maze adventure called “Reindeer Games.” Guests will wander the “world’s largest” Christmas light maze in search of missing magic sleigh bells.

“In this story, forest animal friends of Santa’s reindeer thought it would be fun to fly Santa’s sleigh for a mischievous moment. So they hatched a plan to get the reindeer’s magic bells — and it worked! Help us find the magic bells in time to save Christmas!” event organizers said.

Tickets start at $30 and are on sale now. To learn more about the event, visit Enchant Christmas’ website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

