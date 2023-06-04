ST. PETERSBURG Fla. (WFLA) — As the church bells ring at Allendale United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg, 120 shoes line the courtyard.

“It’s using something very physical and very personal to represent these lives that are taken from us,” said Pinellas County Moms Demand Action group leader Laura Boone.

Boone leads the Moms Demand Action group here in Pinellas County.

She hopes Sunday’s display brings awareness to the issue of gun violence.

“But I think when you see it and you see these shoes were once filled by people who are no longer here and that’s everyday,” she said. “You seeing that physical representation really brings that message home and brings awareness.”

Rev. Andy Oliver agreed to host their demonstration at his church saying he stands in solidarity with families who lost loved ones at the hands of gun violence.

“Moms Demand Action is reminding us that here in the US, the leading cause of teens and children is gun violence and whether you are coming here for a bible study or going grocery shopping, no one should have to fear gun violence,” Rev. Oliver said.