Employee with St. Pete Police tests positive for coronavirus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An employee at the Emergency Communications Center for the St. Petersburg Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to SPPD, the employee returned to work from an out-of-town trip on March 16 and stayed home sick on March 18 with symptoms of the virus. He has not been back to work since then.

On Wednesday, his test for COVID-19 came back positive and is currently being treated.

Four other employees who may have come in contact with the sick employee have self-quarantined at home.

St. Pete police say once the employee called in sick, maintenance crews started working to sanitize the ECC several times a day.

A St. Anthony’s Hospital volunteer will be onsite twice daily Monday through Friday to check employees’ temperatures, according to police.

St. Pete PD’s ECC has 77 employees who work as call-takers and dispatchers for 911 and non-emergency calls.

LATEST STORIES: