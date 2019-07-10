Employee at Dali Museum restaurant ‘Cafe Gala’ diagnosed with hepatitis A

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A restaurant worker at the Cafe Gala inside the Dali Museum has contracted Hepatitis A.

On June 28th, Café Gala’s staff received notification from the Department of Business & Professional Regulation and the State Health Department that a dishwasher formerly employed by Go To Steve’s at the Café.

These agencies concluded that the exposure was a “very low-level health threat” as the former employee was never involved in food preparation at the Café. Further, the agencies indicated that no further action from the state would take place, and no public health warning would result.

The Health Department met with Café employees and provided them with information about Hepatitis A; subsequently, all Café Gala staff members whom had not already been vaccinated chose to do so, as a precaution. Staff of the Museum were also notified of the situation. Café Gala management conducted an in-depth review of the FDA’s new Employee Health & Personal Hygiene Handbook and added a policy that requires all future Café Gala staff members to be vaccinated for Hepatitis A before they begin employment.



Tara Tufo Group Director, Public Relations | Paradise

For more information on Hep A vaccinations in Pinellas County visit the Department of Health’s website.

