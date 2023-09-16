TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are undertaking an emergency beach dune restoration following the damage from Hurricane Idalia.

“The project is not a beach renourishment, which is on hold by the Army Corp of Engineers,” the city said in a press release.

Pinellas County and the City of Treasure Island are tackling the project in the area between the Tern parking lot and Beach Pavilion on the south end of Sunset Beach at 8000 West Gulf Boulevard and 9940 Gulf Boulevard.

Officials are asking owners to sign temporary construction easements, which require notarization in front of two witnesses, by Wednesday, Sept. 20 so the project can begin.

The three-year easement is for access and dune restoration for properties that are 20 feet east of the Coastal Construction Control Line.

City officials are going door-to-door this weekend for signatures.

Notaries are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 120 108th Avenue, Building Department at the back end of City Hall.

Anyone with questions can contact the building department at 727-547-4575, ext. 230. Affected homeowners can email @mytreausureisland.org with their addresses and questions.