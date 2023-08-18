PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Attorneys for St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Department chief are holding a press conference Friday to address recent accusations against Chief James Large.

Large was put on administrative leave in August following an anonymous survey of City of St. Petersburg employees. Less than half of city employees completed the survey.

Some responses in the survey about the work environment accuse the chief of disdain towards the LGBTQ+ community, as well as a lack of inclusivity and diversity.

“Fire Chief Large must be terminated,” said Esther Matthews, president of the St. Petersburgh branch of the NAAC. “It is clear that Fire Chief Large holds a disparaging, stereotypical belief and that hampered his ability to effectively lead the city’s fire department.”

Some members of the department are defending Large, refuting the claims.

“The fire department I know is one of opportunity and a level playing field for those who respect procedure and those who put in the work,” Lt. Teresa Bieber-Rehsi said.

” It is this culture of support and empowerment that Chief Large has cultivated leading to my current position as a proud female captain,” Capt. Lindsey Kensinger said. “A role I never once thought I could achieve without the guidance provided.”

In an email, Large’s attorneys with Herbert Law Group said, “We look forward to seeing you to have an open discussion regarding Fire Chief Large and allegations placed against him.”

The law firm will be holding a news conference at their office on Ulmerton Road in Clearwater, Friday at 2 p.m.