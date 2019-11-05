ELECTION RESULTS: Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -- When Elizabeth Martinez showed up at Betty's Coin Laundry on 4th Street North in St. Petersburg, she had no clue there had been a robbery, a carjacking and a shooting just hours before. But when she saw surveillance video of the suspect, she thought to herself, 'I've seen that guy.'

"A couple of months ago I was going to say I saw a guy just hanging out in that corner," said Martinez. "He was in a hoodie just standing there. Ominous looking. Not doing too much. Maybe just checking out activity. I don't know. "