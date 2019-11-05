Breaking News
ELECTION RESULTS: Pinellas County

Pinellas County
SEMINOLE: Mayor – 100% REPORTING

  • Darren Clark
  • WINNER: Leslie Waters

SEMINOLE: Council Member – 100% REPORTING

  • WINNER: Thomas M. “Thom” Barnhorn
  • WINNER: Jim Olliver
  • Kelly Wissing

SEMINOLE: Charter Amendments

  • PASSED: Providing Clarified Residency Requirements for Council Members Prior to Qualifying and Retention While in Office
  • PASSED: Amending Meeting Date at Which Vice-Mayor Shall Be Annually Elected
  • PASSED: Deleting Language Allowing the City Council to Assign Duties to the City Clerk
  • PASSED: Establishing the Charter Review Committee’s Appointment Process

ST. PETERSBURG: Council Member District 1 – 99% REPORTING

  • Robert G. Blackmon – 63.79%
  • John M. Hornbeck – 36.21%

ST. PETERSBURG: Council Member District 3 – 99% REPORTING

  • Orlando A. Acosta – 46.12%
  • Ed Montanari – 53.88%

ST. PETERSBURG: Council Member District 5 – 99% REPORTING

  • Trenia L. Cox – 49.25%
  • Deborah Figgs-Sanders – 50.75%

ST. PETERSBURG: Council Member District 7 – 99% REPORTING

  • Eritha “Akile” Cainion – 17.77%
  • Lisa Wheeler-Bowman – 82.23%

ST. PETERSBURG: Charter Amendments – 99% REPORTING

  • PASSED: Creating Exception to Referendum Requirement for Accepting Conservation or Preservation Grants and Clarifying Related Language
  • PASSED: Aligning Terms of City Council Members and Mayor with City Council Meeting Schedule

ST. PETERSBURG: Referendum Question – 99% REPORTING

  • PASSED: Authorizing Agreement for Operation of St. Petersburg Sailing Center through December 31, 2040

