ELECTION RESULTS: Pinellas County

WFLA will be updating results as they come into our newsroom. Please refresh the page to see the latest results.
SEMINOLE: Mayor – 100% REPORTING
- Darren Clark
- WINNER: Leslie Waters
SEMINOLE: Council Member – 100% REPORTING
- WINNER: Thomas M. “Thom” Barnhorn
- WINNER: Jim Olliver
- Kelly Wissing
SEMINOLE: Charter Amendments
- PASSED: Providing Clarified Residency Requirements for Council Members Prior to Qualifying and Retention While in Office
- PASSED: Amending Meeting Date at Which Vice-Mayor Shall Be Annually Elected
- PASSED: Deleting Language Allowing the City Council to Assign Duties to the City Clerk
- PASSED: Establishing the Charter Review Committee’s Appointment Process
ST. PETERSBURG: Council Member District 1 – 99% REPORTING
- Robert G. Blackmon – 63.79%
- John M. Hornbeck – 36.21%
ST. PETERSBURG: Council Member District 3 – 99% REPORTING
- Orlando A. Acosta – 46.12%
- Ed Montanari – 53.88%
ST. PETERSBURG: Council Member District 5 – 99% REPORTING
- Trenia L. Cox – 49.25%
- Deborah Figgs-Sanders – 50.75%
ST. PETERSBURG: Council Member District 7 – 99% REPORTING
- Eritha “Akile” Cainion – 17.77%
- Lisa Wheeler-Bowman – 82.23%
ST. PETERSBURG: Charter Amendments – 99% REPORTING
- PASSED: Creating Exception to Referendum Requirement for Accepting Conservation or Preservation Grants and Clarifying Related Language
- PASSED: Aligning Terms of City Council Members and Mayor with City Council Meeting Schedule
ST. PETERSBURG: Referendum Question – 99% REPORTING
- PASSED: Authorizing Agreement for Operation of St. Petersburg Sailing Center through December 31, 2040