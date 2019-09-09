Elderly man with dementia reported missing in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man with dementia who was reported missing in St. Petersburg.

Police said Henry Lee Jones, 78, was last seen walking in the area of 12th Avenue North and 70th Street South around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Jones is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki pants with white socks and brown house slippers. He had a gray blanket around his shoulders.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call St. Pete police at 727-893-7780.

