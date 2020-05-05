Elderly man crashes into home in Clearwater, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – An 83-year-old man drove into a house on Tuesday after losing control of his vehicle.

According to police, the accident happened just after 2 p.m. on Beckett Lake Drive.

Police say the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control, veered off the road, hitting a car in another driveway and ran over a mailbox before crashing into the house.

Thankfully no one was injured inside the house, police say the man refused medical treatment.

