KENNETH CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver crashed into a senior living apartment complex in Kenneth City.

According to Kenneth City police, it is believed that the driver of the car mistook the gas for the break.

Police say the driver crashing into his own apartment.

There is no visual threat to the building collapsing, however, fire rescue, police and, inspectors are on scene to evaluate the structure.

Thankfully there are no reported injuries.