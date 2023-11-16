TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man described as an “elder” is in critical condition after suffering severe burns in Tarpon Springs on Wednesday.

Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue was called to a neighborhood on Riverside Drive at around 7:30 p.m. after a charcoal grill exploded.

When they arrived, firefighters found a man with severe burns covering 85% of his body. He was air-lifted to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

A neighbor put out the fire with a garden hose, bystanders told fire officials. The outside of the home and porch suffered some damage from the fire, according to Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department did not provide any additional information about the injured man.