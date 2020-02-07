EF-0 tornado with 85 mph winds hit Pinellas County, NWS confirms

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit Pinellas County late Thursday night as strong storms swept through the Tampa Bay area.

A preliminary report from the NWS confirms an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph was on the ground for more than 9 miles. The NWS says the tornado started about 4 miles south of Largo at 10:38 p.m. and lifted 4 miles east-northeast of Pinellas Park at 10:48 p.m.

One injury was reported as a result of the tornado. Damage was reported throughout the county.

“A narrow path of damage was seen moving east northeast across the county,” the NWS said. “Most damage was at the treetop level but some trees were knocked down or uprooted and landed on homes.”

In its report, the NWS also mentioned numerous carports ripped off homes and the crane that collapsed on the highway that caused temporary road closures.

