‘Edible graffiti’: Fo’Cheezy Twisted Meltz coming to downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – You’ll soon be able to grab a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich from Fo’Cheezy Twisted Meltz in downtown St. Petersburg.

Celebrity Chef Robert Hesse, who has worked along Chef Gordan Ramsay, and his partner Chef Craig Munroe, will open the second brick-and-mortar Fo’Cheezy location in late June. It will be found at 111 3rd Street North in St. Petersburg.

“Our goal is to turn it up and deliver truly chef-inspired comfort food to downtown in an all-new way – an experience, not just a meal,” said Hesse. “We’ve called this street-to-table, edible graffiti.”

Munroe said this is one of three new locations they have plans to open, in addition to getting a second food truck up and running by the end of 2022.

“The impacts that our locations bring, go far beyond the table and into the community with our charitable work, No Kid 86’ed,” said Munroe.

No Kid 86’ed began at the beginning of 2021. Two percent of all sales at Fo’Cheezy go back to the fund, and the restaurant accepts donations in other forms as well.

“No kid left behind, no kid out of need, whether is be scholarships, parks, backpacks, school supplies, giving toys away,” Hesse explained. “And originally it was – let’s create a place where 2% of sales goes back to the community we serve and uplift. And also reignite entrepreneurship, train the untrainable and give the jobs to people that nobody wants to give jobs to, because you have to pass the torch to somebody.”

The initiative began with their food truck and giving back to “first industry workers” from their own pockets from their food truck.

According to Hesse and Munroe, they plan on bringing in local talent to create murals at their new locations. Artist Matt Kress has been commissioned to paint the interior at the new location.

The original location remains open at 6305 Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach.

Fo’Cheezy is open Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 a.m.