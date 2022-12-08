EAST LAKE, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents of a Pinellas County neighborhood are very upset after finding two dead deer shot and killed by an arrow this week.

Many in the Lansbrook area chose to live there for its nature and beauty. They didn’t expect to encounter dead animals.

“One of the problems with urban wildlife is that they get so used to living with people, and a lot of times with a deer, they don’t spook right away,” said Rick Chaboudy with Suncoast Animal League. “The first thing they look at, ‘Are you going to feed me?’ So they’re an easy target.”

Two deer became targets this week and were killed with a bow and arrow.

“It’s really disturbing because you’re in the middle of a neighborhood,” Chaboudy said. “The one deer was over in Tarpon woods – the body was laying up against somebody’s screened-in pool.”

It has neighbors mortified. Nancy Bloch said the situation feels all too familiar.

“To see anything shot with a bow and arrow, it’s just cruel,” said Bloch. “Very frustrating, we’ve been through this a year ago.”

Last year, a fawn died the same way in this area. Two other deer were found walking around shot by an arrow.

Chaboudy is not only worried about the deer population, but fears what could happen if the would-be deer assailant misses their target.

“Your child could be in the backyard swinging on the swing set and there’s somebody out there firing these crossbows,” Chaboudy said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating this deer incident.

“We take these reports very seriously and we are working closely on the investigation with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office,” said Major Rob Rowe, FWC Regional Commander.

You can call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or texting your location and any information you can about the violation to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online here.

The FWC said reports can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a reward.