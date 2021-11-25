East Lake High student performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

EAST LAKE, Fla. (WFLA) – Amy Thacker couldn’t be more proud of her son Julian. The East Lake High School 11th grader was one of 185 musicians to be selected to perform in the 2021 Macy’s Great American Marching Band in the Thanksgiving parade in front of millions this morning.

Amy, her husband and daughter Kate were in New York City to see the parade in person. When she saw the band coming, she could hardly control her excitement.

“To see the Macy’s Great American Marching Band banner and the band coming it was very exciting,” said Amy Thacker. “We were all just pushing our way to the front of the line and I probably could have pushed over the barriers. I was so excited.”

We first interviewed Julian last week at the high school. He seemed pretty nonchalant about the trip of a lifetime.

“I never really imagined me being there until this past year and I tried out,” he said. “I made it. I was really excited.”

Amy Thacker laughs at how ‘chill’ her son is. She was quite the opposite.

“And I just went crazy at home and I called him or texted him and I was like oh my gosh, you were selected for the parade,” said Amy Thacker. “And his nonchalant personality was like, oh I know, I got the email. “

Julian then raised money to pay for the trip to the big apple. He flew up last weekend and practiced for days before the parade.

Amy is hoping her daughter Kate follows in her brother’s footsteps, and then perhaps, this won’t be the last Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade they will see in person.

“It was just an awesome experience. We can’t wait to apply,” she said. “She’ll be in 9th grade next year and she can apply and both kids can be in the band next year.”