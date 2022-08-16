TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An East Lake High School student suspected of making a fake shooting and bomb threat against the Tarpon Springs school has been arrested, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the 15-year-old had sent a message to another student about a shooting and “bomb detonation” that would take place at the school. The recipient shared a screen grab of the threat on Snapchat to alert other students, and someone called 911.

When deputies interviewed the teen, he admitted to sending the message, but said it was a joke. Authorities said he did not have access to any firearms or explosives, and they don’t believe there is any threat to the school.

The teen was arrested on a charge of written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center (PJAC).