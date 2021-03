ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men are dead after a shooting in St. Petersburg early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of 33rd Street North and Fairfield Avenue at about 4:30 a.m.

Police said the two men were involved in an altercation with another person who opened fire.

The shooter has turned himself into custody and is being interviewed by police.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.