Duo busted for stealing car keys from unlocked gym lockers in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – When 34-year-old Jose Naveira and 33-year-old Nichole Cushway visited three gyms in St. Petersburg, police say they weren’t there to work out.

According to detectives, Naveira drove Cushway to the locations and she would enter the centers and make her way to the locker rooms. There she would seek out unlocked lockers and look for car keys.

Sandra Bentil with the St. Petersburg Police Department says the duo would then look for the cars the keys belonged to and take whatever they found.

“And when they take those keys… they can unlock your car. They don’t have to bust a window or anything,” said Bentil. “And take your wallet and your belongings and they’re gone.”

The crooks hit the YMCA on 1st Ave. South, the LA Fitness at 5900 4th St. North and the LA Fitness on 22nd Ave. across the street from Tyrone Square Mall.

According to the arrest reports, they stole cash, credit cards and other valuables from the cars. The duo is charged with pawning some of the items and using the stolen credit cards to purchase merchandise such as a soundbar and a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

A representative with the YMCA told 8 On Your Side’s Chip Osowski members are always encouraged to use their own locks to lock lockers or use one of the complimentary smaller lockers to secure their wallets and keys.

A call to LA Fitness was not returned.

Police say locking your car isn’t enough when going to the gym, you have to also make sure your car keys are secure. Nadine Daniels is a member at the Y and says that’s what she does.

“I haven’t ever used the lockers. I’ve always kept my stuff with me,” said Daniels. “So, therefore, no I’m not concerned about it. For myself. “

