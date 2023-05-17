CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) —The Dunkin’ worker who allegedly shot a customer who was buying ice cream for his family was charged with violating a risk protection order, according to an affidavit.

Khalil Shaheed, 22, was accused in March of shooting a customer in front of his children. Authorities said Shaheed got into an argument with a 38-year-old man and confronted the victim in the parking lot before shooting the man three times.

On Friday, Shaheed tried to buy a $629 Glock 21 firearm from Shoot Straight Gun Store in Pinellas County.

The affidavit said he falsely stated in a transaction form that he was not a subject of a court order.

Security cameras inside the store caught him handling the firearm and showing his ID to employees, according to the affidavit.

Clearwater police served Shaheed a temporary risk protection order on March 14 and a final was granted in court on April 14.

The risk protection order is active until April 18, 2024.

Shaheed admitted to being in the store but did not admit to handling the firearm.