Dunedin woman creating intricate charcuterie boards after starting craft at own wedding

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dunedin woman is creating beautiful charcuterie boards and preparing to open her own restaurant after getting in to the art by making it for the guests at her own wedding.

Britty Viazzi, known as the “Pop Up Picnic Girl,” has been cooking and hosting all of her life. She said her family has owned around six Italian restaurants in Manhattan.

The charcuterie journey started after she saw boards on Pinterest.

(Courtesy: @popuppicnicgirl)

“I really wanted it at my own wedding. At the time, I just kind of wasn’t in the place where I could afford someone else to do it for our wedding. So I started practicing and I practiced over and over and over. I told my husband, ‘I could do this for our own wedding and we wouldn’t have to pay somebody. I could definitely handle it, I’ve been practicing,’” she explained.

Her husband was concerned about her adding the responsibility to her wedding day, but Viazzi said she knew she would enjoy it through her love of hosting.

“That was just life…you cook for people, so what was the difference if it was our wedding day?” she said. “Instead of getting my hair done, I was doing charcuterie.”

Fast forward in life and she, her husband and two children had been traveling the United States in their RV for about four years, “basically seeing the entire country,” she said.

Viazzi and her husband worked for digital marketing companies remotely and were able to travel, but while traveling, she was able to advertise and network and sell her charcuterie boards on the side.

“Then we landed here in Dunedin and my husband took a non-remote job and so things started to ramp up for me because I was in one place for more than a couple months. I was really able to not just do one-off, one-time things here and there, I was able to really expand my customer base,” she said. “Things started to get really busy, and we were like, ‘we gotta open a restaurant, this is huge!'”

Viazzi will open a charcuterie restaurant at a upcoming food hall in Dunedin, which will hopefully open in October.

For now, she is selling her charcuterie boards to anyone who wants to partake and is also partnered with a picnic company called “Picnic Perfect.”

(Courtesy: @popuppicnicgirl)

The most popular board is their “date night board,” which features three meats, three cheeses, fruits, vegetables and seasonal snacks, like peppermint treats for Christmas. Local honeys, house-made dips, cookies and chocolates can also be included. The standard board is $45.

Viazzi said as far as living during the coronavirus era is concerned, the charcuterie boards are a great option for those not yet comfortable going out to eat.

“It’s a really great way that you can still enjoy delicious food and you can eat wherever you want. You can even do it on your couch. Sometimes we make movie night boxes with popcorns and candies and things like that, plus the charcuterie items,” she said. “But people are like, ‘oh yeah, we’re having a movie night, we’re just sitting on the couch, me and my husband, it’s going to be great.'”

Viazzi’s contact information and examples of her work throughout the seasons can be found on the Pop Up Picnic Girl Facebook page, as well as Instagram.