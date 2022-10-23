DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager from Dunedin was arrested Saturday morning after crashing into a home while driving under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol said Dylan James Schultz, 18, was driving in the area of 16th Lane and Georgia Avenue when he began speeding and ran a stop sign Friday night.

Troopers said Schultz’s vehicle left the road and ended up crashing into a home, severely injuring a man inside.

Another report said the teen had a breath alcohol content level of 0.146 and 0.136. Troopers said the alleged drunk driver failed his field sobriety tests.

Schultz was charged with driving under the influence — serious bodily injury and reckless driving with serious bodily injury.