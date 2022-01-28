Dunedin restaurant makes list of best places to propose

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking for a great place to propose this Valentine’s Day? Take a look at a restaurant here in the Tampa Bay area.

According to Yelp, The Black Pearl in Dunedin cracked the top 10 of best places to pop the big question.

One reviewer described the restaurant as having “the perfect ingredients for a proposal dinner.”

The restaurant is reservation only so if you are planning a Valentine’s Day proposal you better plan ahead quickly!

For more on The Black Pearl and how you can book a reservation visit their website.

