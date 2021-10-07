Dunedin residents creating chandeliers to light up night with dedicated Facebook group

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Dunedin residents are lighting up the night with handmade art throughout neighborhood streets – and a dedicated Facebook group is helping everyone out.

“Chandeliers of Dunedin” is a public Facebook group that was created on April 18 of this year. It has almost 2,000 members across the country.

The concept of lawn chandeliers is branching out, with those in other Pinellas County locations – like Clearwater – posting their creations, as well as much farther north, including New York.

Those involved in the group also post helpful tips, such as craft sales within the Dunedin area for folks to get supplies. Group members looking to go fully solar-powered are supported as well.

The hobby is personal for many. Madison DiLoren Hutchinson began raising monarch butterflies during the coronavirus pandemic and “wanted to honor” the species with her chandelier theme.

Courtesy: Madison DiLoren Hutchinson

Brian Luna has a chandelier he has programmed to change color and design, a unique take on an already extremely unique concept in the town.

He also has recently lit his backyard chandelier pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Courtesy: Brian Luna

You can visit the group on Facebook to share your photos or check in to receive tips on how to create your own art.