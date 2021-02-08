Dunedin pizza shop offering largest pie in Tampa Bay, along with eating challenge

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A pizzeria in Dunedin is offering a monstrous pizza… along with a challenge.

Madison Avenue Pizza, located at 2660 Bayshore Blvd, is now offering a pizza measuring in at 32″ in diameter.

8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth spoke with one of its creators, Sean Ferraro, who confirmed those wanting to share with family and friends can score a cheese pizza for $69.99, with an extra $7.99 for toppings, which can be requested in quarters of the large pie.

The pizza pies are the largest known to Ferraro in the Tampa Bay area – and he’s done his research.

“So it took me like 6 months to put this all together. Everything has to be custom-made, the boxes, everything has to be fabricated from scratch. So while that was going on, we researched, me and my staff just combed and combed and combed the internet, looked at every menu of every pizzaria that we could find. And if it isn’t the biggest in Tampa Bay, I would be surprise,” he said.

The pizza has been available for about a month now, and the pizzeria has had a post about them on Facebook for a few weeks. Ferraro said a few people have questioned their pizza being the largest in the Tampa Bay area, but “all of them were wrong.”

Of course, with any large delicacy like the Madison Avenue Pizza, there comes an eating challenge.

“Two people get one hour to eat the one topping 32-inch. So far, we’ve had two people attempt it,” Ferraro said. “We’ve had one… group of people eat it, the other ones didn’t. And then we actually have a nationally recognized competitive eater, this guy, Randy Santel, is going to be here tomorrow to attempt the challenge, but I’m pretty sure he’s going to win.”

Ferraro said the pizzas have been selling “great,” though most are sold on weekends. Those interested any get any kind of pizza that the restaurant normally sells, made into the massive pie to feed a few.

Those interested can check out the Madison Avenue Pizza menu online.